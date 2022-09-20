BELTON — Services for Sandra Lea Carlile Beeman, 74, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
BELTON — Services for Sandra Lea Carlile Beeman, 74, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Beeman died Thursday, Sept. 15, in Belton.
She was born May 21, 1948, in San Antonio to Vernon Rex and Lillian Odessa Swofford Carlile. She married Richard “Dickie” Beeman on Aug. 11, 1967, in Houston. She was a housewife. She was a substitute teacher for Troup schools for many years.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; three daughters, Renita Sansom of Hutto, Sheila Egger of Belton and Teresa Bishop of Kingman, Kan.; a sister, Cathy Turner of Pearland; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Accent Hospice in Killeen.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.