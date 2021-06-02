ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Eveyln D. Janak, 88, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo and the Rev. Bishop Gary Janak officiating.
Burial will be in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Frenstat.
Mrs. Janak died Friday, May 28.
She was born July 9, 1931, in Hallettsville to Louis and Mary Rabel Rehak. She married Charlie Janak on Jan. 30, 1951. She was a farmer. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Mark Janak and Michael Janak.
Survivors include two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church; or the St. Joseph Ladies Altar Society.