Services for Richard Rivera Rodriguez, 80, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Chris Guillen officiating.
Mr. Rodriguez died Monday, June 21.
He was born April 2, 1941, in Rosebud to Nasario E. Rodriguez and Catarina Rivera. He married Rosa Lopez in 1959. He worked at a paint and body shop. He owned Casa Rodriguez in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Julie Soule.
Survivors include a son, Richard Rodriguez Jr.; two daughters, Mary DeLeon and Melissa Neilsen; three brothers, Juan Rodriguez, Fred Rodriguez and Nasario Rodriguez Jr.; four sisters, Catarina Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Lala Rodriguez and Ester Ceballos; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. today at the funeral home; a testimony hour will be at 8 p.m.