Services for Janie “Juanita” Sierra Salinas, 86, of Pendleton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with John M. Ratliff officiating.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mrs. Salinas died Monday, Aug. 31, at her residence.
She was born June 27, 1934, in Victoria to Francisco and Erminia Ademe Sierra. She was married to Sisto Salinas Sr., and was a member of the Christian Tabernacle Church of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.
Survivors include four daughters, Rosa Mungia, Irene Salinas Martinez, Angie Luna and Lydia Ybarra; four sons, Sixto Salinas Jr., Freddie Salinas, Steven Salinas and Tony Salinas Sr.; a sister, Maggie Sierra; a brother, Jimmy Sierra; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.