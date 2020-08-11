Services for Patty Alexander, 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Church in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Alexander died Saturday, Aug. 8, her residence.
She was born Aug. 20, 1943, in New Orleans to Raymond and Opal Stinson. She was the owner/operator of Patty’s Beauty World in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby.
Survivors include two children, Tricia Alexander of Lampasas and Tarrant Alexander of Salado; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Humane Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.