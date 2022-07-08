BELTON — Services for Debra Lynn “Moo” Severson, 54, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home with the Rev. Judy Gotcher officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Severson died Thursday, July 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 12, 1968, in Houston to Harold and Dagmar Vebr Decker. She married Doug Severson on Aug. 17, 1985, in Holland. She worked for more than 25 years for Bell County as part of the sheriff’s department’s narcotics task force, the district clerk’s office and as court coordinator for the county clerk.
Survivors include her husband of Holland; three sons, Blake Severson of Holland, Blaine Sandoval of Harker Heights and Blair Severson of Watauga; her father of Moffat; a sister, Anjie Juracek of Georgetown; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.