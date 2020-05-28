Kenneth G. Wilcox
Kenneth G. Wilcox, age 86 of Flower Mound, TX passed away on May 18, 2020. Kenneth was born on September 20, 1933 in Schuyler County, Brooklyn Township, IL to the late Clifford and Echo Wilcox.
He is survived by his 5 children: Patricia Wood (James), Barbara Williams, Kathleen Kelly (Cris), Michael Wilcox (Shannan) and his sister Virginia Enbrecht (Wayne). Kenneth had 9 grandchildren: David, Christina, Michael, Mark, Jason, Michael Jr, Tabitha, Jeramy and Kevin and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Bernard Wilcox, his loving wife of 65 years Dorothy Wilcox, son-in-law Rodney Williams and his sister Margerie Imes.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday May 30, 2020 at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home.
