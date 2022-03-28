ROCKDALE — Services for Charles Ray Robison, 76, of Thorndale will be held at a later date.
Mr. Robison died Friday, March 25.
He was born Aug. 20, 1945, in Cameron to Elizabeth and Ray Robison. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army and the Texas National Guard. He attended Blinn College. He retired from Alcoa after 36 years.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Robison of Thorndale; two sons, Rusty Robison of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Brian Robison of Montgomery; a sister, Carloyn Temple of Rockdale; and two grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.