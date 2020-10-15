No services are planned for Edward “Eddie” Glen O’Brien, 56, of Holland.
Mr. O’Brien died Monday, Oct. 12, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 17, 1964, in Taylor to Paul Edward and Glenda Ruth Pearce O’Brien. In 1964 he moved with his family from Hutto to Holland. He was a 1982 graduate of Holland High School. He worked as an auto mechanic for Capital Land and Livestock in Bartlett. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his parents of Holland; and a brother, Russell O’Brien of Holland.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.