Services for Archie Columbus Tidwell, 86, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Tidwell died Friday, Dec. 10, at a local hospital.
Updated: December 13, 2021 @ 2:05 am
