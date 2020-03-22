Nancy Coakley Sosa, age 74, of Temple, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Temple. Nancy was born to Homer Lee Sawyer and Dorothy Cockrum Sawyer on March 24, 1945 in Temple. She graduated from Belton High School in 1963, earned her Associates Degree from Temple College in 1984 and earned her Bachelor of General Studies Degree from UMHB in 1991. She married Fred Coakley on September 21, 1963, he preceded her in death on May 13, 2004. After some time, Nancy married the next love of her life Meliton (Berry) Sosa on April 23, 2016.
She was employed at Scott & White in various positions for 35 years.
Nancy was active in the community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and First United Methodist Church in Belton and also The American Business Women’s Association.
Family was extremely important to Nancy. She had many nephews and nieces but special to her was her nephew Tony Coakley and family.
Nancy and Meliton (Berry) shared a special relationship later in life which brought both of them much joy and happiness.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Homer Sawyer. Survivors include her beloved husband, sister Patsy Quinn of Lockhart, children Linda Moore and husband Don of Temple, Shirley Martin of Corpus Christi, Janet Haynes and husband Kris of Temple, Michael Sosa of Austin, Patricia Goodman and husband Frank of Temple and nephew Tony Coakley and wife Janie of Temple, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews plus great nieces and nephews and her special fur baby Fancy.
A private burial will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.