No services are planned for Howard Bascom Hatfield, 78, of Temple.
Mr. Hatfield died Sunday, Oct. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Bryan to Arnold Guy Hatfield and Alvas Spittler Nottingham. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Temple Junior College. He worked as a sales and project manager and business owner in gold refining and precious metal sales. He married Connie Lovett on June 23, 1967, in Temple. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Shannon Hanrion and Caroline Jurca; a sister, Cynthia Hatfield; two brothers, Arnold Guy Hatfield Jr. and Earl Nottingham; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.