George “Russell” Whitehead
George “Russell” Whitehead, age 74 of Belton, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Gillum Cemetery in Oakalla, Texas.
Russell was born on August 2, 1946 to George Austin and Elizabeth “Curly” (Wynn) Whitehead in Huntsville, Texas. He served in the United States Navy.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, George and Curly Whitehead; step-mother, Margie Whitehead; step-brother, Wayne Rash, step-brother, Donald Rash; and step-sister, Sharon Rash.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen Whitehead; step-brother, Jimmy Rash; step-sister, Cathy Stapp; son, George A. Whitehead; daughter, Kattie Jones; daughter, Sharon Whitehead; and grandchildren, Michael Jones, Nicholas Jones, Katelynn Jones, Adrian Whitehead, Zander Jones, and Aidan Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Russell’s name to the Gillum Cemetery in Oakalla, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department and the staff at Baylor Scott & White.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary