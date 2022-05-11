Ricky Lynn Winnett, Sr.
Ricky Lynn Winnett, Sr. passed away in Trinity, Texas on April 21, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1949, in Troy, Texas to Homer Sanford and Mary Lloyd (McKelroy) Winnett.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brittanny Nicole McWilliams; and brother, Timothy Winnett.
Rick is survived by special friend and longtime companion Patty DeWalt; his children, Carl Alexander McWilliams, III, Ricky Lynn Winnett and wife Felicity, Regina Lynn McWilliams, Russell Lee Winnett and wife Tisha, Misty Beonkia Cooper and husband Chris, Harold DeWalt, II., Katelyn DeWalt Garcia and husband Jose; grandchildren, Lamar Wayne McWilliams, Chaise Winnett and wife Jenna, Colby Winnett and wife Taylor, Callen Winnett and wife Kylie, Madison Winnett and wife Trinity, Mason Morgan, Ashton Woods, Aiden Cooper, Cullan Cooper, Marcilynn Nicole Rodriguez, Harlow DeWalt, Trey DeWalt, Grayson Garcia, Coal McWilliams and Marissa McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Elissa McWilliams, Rilyn McWilliams, Isaac Price, and Logan Winnett; brothers and sisters Darann Tetreault and wife Fran, Sandy Winnett and wife Cynthia, Starky Winnett and wife Carolyn, Marcy Eaton and husband Mike, Shelly Bukes and husband Jim; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive.
Rick was the owner operator of a long-time business in Trinity, Texas, Rick’s Auto Service, he was an expert in the auto mechanics of any vehicle. He would spend his free time on the golf course, he enjoyed the outdoors and being with his teammates. Rick was a family man, he was kind, loving, and an amazing dad and grandfather. When his children and grandchildren would come to the home, he had nothing but time for them, lots of food and games to play. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Rick was a quiet man, he never spoke of anyone in a negative manner and made many good friends along his journey here on earth. Well done thy good and faithful servant. He has left a beautiful legacy and many treasured memories that we will hold in our hearts forever. Stay faithful and true until we meet again.
