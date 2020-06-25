CAMERON — Services for Glenda Sue Grisham Kennon, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Walkers Creek Cemetery Pavilion near Cameron.
Mrs. Kennon died Monday, June 22, in Waco.
She was born Dec. 12, 1942, in Temple to Ivy and Margie Plaster Grisham. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1960. She married Loyd Dean Kennon on June 17, 1960. She managed and worked as a hair stylist at MarJ’s Beauty Salon, then for the Temple Area Federal Credit Union (Texell), Nation’s Bank and finally Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Glenn Kennon and Kevin Wayne Kennon.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Deanna Kennon and Denise Kennon Dixon; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.