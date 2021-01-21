BELTON — Services for Sharon Lynette “Lyndie” Thorpe-Vellion, 50, of Leander will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mickey Fugitt officiating.
Burial will be in the Old Perry Cemetery in Moody.
Mrs. Thorpe-Veillon died Sunday, Jan. 17, in College Station.
She was born Nov. 19, 1970, in Gatesville to Larry H. and Jo Lynn Mayes Brown. She was a 1989 graduate of Moody High School. She attended Dallas Baptist University on a volleyball scholarship. She married David Thorpe and they lived in Fort Worth. She attended Harvest Baptist Church in Fort Worth where she was a worship leader. In 2005, she moved to Central Texas. She worked as a court reporter in Bell County and Williamson County. She was a licensed real estate agent. She was a member of Celebration Church in Georgetown.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Dallen Thorpe of Fort Worth and Austin Thorpe of Leander; a daughter, Jazzmine Thorpe of Leander; a brother, Dustin Brown of Waco; two sisters, Missy Lindeman of Mooreville and Mandi Kuhn of Hewitt; and her parents of Moody.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.