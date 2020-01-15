CAMERON — Services for Maximina Johnson, 62, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with Deacon Jack Murphy officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Johnson died Thursday, Jan. 9, at a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation facility.
She was born March 17, 1957, in Plainview to Lucio and Margarita Cavazos Borgas. She married Ralph Norman Johnson. She worked in the bakery department for Brookshire Brothers in Rockdale for many years. She was a Catholic.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; five brothers, Albert Borgas, Barnifacio Borgas, Pete Borgas and Manuel Borgas, all of Cameron, and Matilde Borgas of Plainview; and two sisters, Terry Borgas of Rhode Island and Margarita Zuniga of Plainview.
A rosary and vigil will be 7 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.