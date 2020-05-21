BELTON — Services for Howard V. “Buck” Walker, 92, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Andy Davis and the Rev. Tony Watson officiating.
Mr. Walker died Wednesday, May 20, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Belton to Ike and Minnie Walker. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, 1946-1949. He was stationed at the Freeport Lifeboat Station, the Brazos River Lighthouse and the Velasco Lighthouse. He married Sara Fay Barrett on Feb. 5, 1947, at First Baptist Church in Belton.
He worked for the Belton Post Office, 1949-1982, as supervisor of operations. He also worked 19 years for the Temple Daily Telegram.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008; and a daughter, Donna Walker, in 2007.
Survivors include a son, David Walker of Belton; two daughters, Susan Montgomery and Janie Brown, both of Belton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Belton Building Fund.