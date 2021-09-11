James Lynn Thomas
James Lynn Thomas, 77, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Saturday, August 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3PM at the First Baptist Church in Bartlett.
James was born on February 29, 1944 to James (Jim) Alford Thomas and Vivian Irene Lynn in Bartlett where he spent most of his life. He attended Bartlett High School until 11th grade where he then enrolled in the US Army and had an honorable discharge in 1966. On August 20, 1970 he married Sherry Frances Horn and they resided in Bartlett. James started working at the Bartlett Electric Co-op and retired from there in 2010. After retirement, he started working for Norman Lange while helping to make trophies. He also played the piano every Sunday morning for worship at the FBC.
James was a man of many talents. He loved to paint, take photographs and enjoyed making music. His great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved spending time with family and eating good food. His sharp wit, dry sense of humor, warm heart and generous spirit will be deeply missed.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Frances Horn Thomas; both of his parents and his sister, Jimmie Jan (JJ) Murray. James is survived by his two daughters, Debra Lynn Thomas, Darla Kay Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bartlett, Texas.
Paid Obituary