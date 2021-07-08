MRS. BILLIE FAYE TAYLOR
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Eighth Street Baptist Church, Temple, TX. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery, Temple. Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX.
Mrs. Billie Faye Taylor was born September 24, 1940, in Marlin, TX, to Mr. Adolphus K. “Sonny” Winn and Mrs. Leola Hayes Winn and attended Marlin public schools. Billie Faye was the loving mother to one son, James Luther Godfrey, Jr., and the wife of Archie Lee Taylor, whom she married in December 1976. Mrs. Billie Faye Taylor had various jobs throughout her early life, but in 1971, she began working for the Department of Veteran Affairs (Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital) in the Food Service and Nutrition Department. She worked at the VA as a Clinical Dietetic Technician until her retirement in 1997. After her retirement, she began working part-time for the Temple Independent School District in the Transportation Department as a bus aide where she enjoyed working with children.
Billie Faye loved her friends and being active in various social groups, such as the Tomodachi Club. She loved to travel with family and friends and enjoyed fellowshipping with them. She also enjoyed being active in the church with Bible Study and Mission One at Eighth Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by: grandchildren, James Luther Godfrey III and Dr. Remy Alexandria Godfrey of Temple; grandchildren-in-love, Antisha Wheeler (Bobby) of Grand Prairie and Psyche Butler (Candace) of Crowley; brother, Oran Hamilton of Houston; sisters, Ella Pennye of Temple and Estella “LuLu” Murray of Belton; great-grandchildren, James Luther Godfrey IV of Temple, Jenaya La’Sky Godfrey of Huntsville, and Love Lee Godfrey of Temple, Texas.
CONDOLENCES MAY BE LEFT AT www.branfordddawsonfuneralhome.com
