Services for Irene Selma Grimm Cox, 101, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Cox died Monday, Dec. 28, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 7, 1919, near Schwertner to Robert F. and Edna E. Grimm. She married Ralph Blackmon on May 19, 1937, in Lampasas, and he preceded her in death. She married Robert Cox on Aug. 25, 1951, in Groesbeck. She was a member of AARP.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Blackmon of Temple and David Blackmon of Las Cruces, N.M.; three daughters, Doris Berndt of Temple, Denise Sutton of Gatesville and Debbie Braziel of Gatesville; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2109 W. Ave. H, Temple, TX 76504.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. today at the funeral home.