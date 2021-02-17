Services for Bettie Reagan Gantt, 73, of Tallahassee, Fla., will be private.
Mrs. Gantt died Friday, Feb. 12.
She was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Belton to Anna Reagan. She graduated from T.B. Harris High School in 1966. She attended El Centro College. She married Paul Gantt. She worked for Walmart and Sam’s Club. She was a member of Bethel AME Church in Tallahassee.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Gantt and Marcus Gantt, both of Dallas; a daughter, Deanna Gantt of Tallahassee; a brother, William Royster of Killeen; four sisters, Anita Reagan of Belton, Barbara Banks of Round Rock, Dorothy Hall of Cibolo and Della Rowe of Mesquite; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the West Belton-T.B. Harris Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1777, Belton, TX 76513.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.