Hal Lester Senkel
Hal Lester Senkel of Bryan, Texas and formerly of Buckholts, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the age of 81. Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 1 at the First Baptist Church in Bryan (3100 Cambridge Dr. Bryan). Burial will follow at Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.
Hal was born March 9, 1941 in Cameron, TX to Ed and Aileen Senkel.
He is survived by his , Carolyn Von Gonten Senkel; his two daughters, Kimberly Senkel (John Carver) and Tammy Rodriguez (Steven Rodriguez); 1 granddaughter and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Bryan Building Fund or your favorite charity.
