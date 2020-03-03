BELTON — Services for David Ward Maners, 91, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery in Belton with Andy Davis officiating.
Mr. Maners died Sunday, March 1, in Dallas.
He was born March 19, 1928, in Bloomington, Ind., to Ward Earl and Olive Pearl Maners. He graduated from Simon Kent High School in 1947. He received an associate degree from Ohio Mechanics Institute. He received a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1955. He married Bernice Lee Moore on March 14, 1959. He worked for Shell Chemical.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Barry and Jeff; a brother, Virgil; and six grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.