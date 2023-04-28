Services for Ella Sue Roberts, 79, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Ms. Roberts died Wednesday, April 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born on June 3, 1943, in Temple to Lester Wilkerson and Pearl Jenkins Brown. She been a resident of Central Texas her whole life. She attended Academy schools. She worked for Belton ISD as a bus driver for 16 years before retiring in the early 2000s. She attended Leon Junction Community Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ray Frosch Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Jay Morgan of Rosharon, Allan Frosch of Troy and Terry Frosch of Belton; four daughters, Sherry Cox and Lisa DeChaume, both of Bruceville-Eddy, Sandy Frosch of Troy and Loreen Ratliff of Taft, Calif.; a brother, Billy Brown of Little River-Academy; a sister, Linda Weage of Harker Heights; 23 grandchildren; and 69 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.