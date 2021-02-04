Milton V. Carroll
Milton Varnell Carroll passed from this life on January 31, 2021 at Mercy House in Temple, Texas.
He was born May 30, 1932, the youngest of 4 children of Milton and Minnie Reese Carroll at Izoro, Texas. He graduated Lampasas High School in 1949 with plans of attending Draughons Business college in Abilene, but fate changed that when his father died of a massive heart attack the week of graduation. As a result, Varnell, as he was called in his youth, was compelled to take over the family farm /ranch at the age of 17.
In July 1952 he married the former Bobbie Ann Mears for a happy lifetime commitment of over 68 years. To their joy, they became the parents of two children, son Trent born in August 1953 followed by daughter Kim in 1955.
The drought years of the 1950’s necessitated in Milton adding a 2nd career to his ranching. After graduating Jackson Business College in 1955 he began a Civil Service job as an entry level clerk typist at Fort Hood. In a short time, he accepted a promotion and worked at Gray Air Force Base until its closing, after which he spent several months at James Connally AFB in Waco. In 1961 he returned to Fort Hood to a job in Finance and Accounting. After several years and promotions, he retired in December 1989 at Fort Hood as a systems analyst/computer programmer in the office of DIOM communications.
In 1979 Milton and Bobbie moved to Salado, but he continued both his careers until retiring from Fort Hood. He continued ranching on their farm until 2016 when his health began to decline.
Milton was an active member of Salado United Methodist Church for many years and served as a trustee and a member of the building committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Rotha Smith and Letha Irvine and brother Waylon Carroll. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie, his son Trent and wife Cheryl Carroll; daughter Kim and husband Carl Wren; granddaughter Caitlin and husband Danny Tickner and their sons Koen and Lochlan; grandsons Ben Willows; Britt and wife Tracy Willows and their children Noah, Heidi, Luke and Leisl, Bryan and wife Kimberly Willows and their daughters Jordan and Hailey.
A private graveside service will be held in Salado Cemetery in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Viewing will be Thursday, February 4, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.
Paid Obituary