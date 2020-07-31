Bonnie Caldera Medina
Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie Caldera Medina, 89, of Temple will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Amodo officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Medina died Sunday at her residence.
Mrs. Medina was born May 14, 1931 in Waco to Frank Caldera and Dolores Barbosa Caldera. She attended school in the Waco area. She married Johnny Medina, who preceded her in death in 2015. She moved to Temple, from San Antonio, in 2006. She worked in Food Service and was a homemaker. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Church.
Survivors include one daughter Dolores Magana and her husband Joe of Temple; one son George DeLeon Sr., and his wife Rachel of Temple; two sisters Sandy Castillo and her husband Roy, Sr. of Temple and Clara Selio and her husband Nash of Temple; five grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Bonnie loved her family and friends. She never let anyone leave her house before being fed. She loved dancing and listening to her music. She will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday with Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
