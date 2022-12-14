Services for Antonio Tony Hinostroza, 68, of Rockdale, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Hinostroza died Sunday, Dec. 11 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 2, 1954 to Santiago and Oralia Hinostroza. He attended school in Thorndale. He worked as a plumber’s helper with Accent Pluming. He married Diana Gomez on Feb. 14, 1998 in Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, four brothers, Jimmy Hinistroza, Moe Hinostroza, Felix Hinostrosa and Mike Hinostroza, all of Thorndale; four sisters, Rosa Parker of Granger, Jamie Martinez of Taylor, Lillian Hinostrosa of Thorndale, and Lupe Hinostrosa of Taylor; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.