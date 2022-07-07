Lou Ann Hightower of Belton Texas passed on July 2nd 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jackie Ned Hightower. Along with her daughters Angela Glanz, Michelle Talley, Valerie Ferguson; step-sons Kendall Hightower & wife Michelle, Carlton Hightower & wife Tami; Step Daughter Karen Taylor & husband Tony; and her sisters Jeanne Colborn, Linda Turner & Husband Jim, Sharon Colborn; Eleven Grandchildren and Many Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Carol Colborn.
She was active as a Sunday School Teacher, the Church Choir and her Blue Jays RV Club.
Visitation will be 9:00 AM Friday July 8th 2022 at Dossman Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 AM Friday July 8th 2022 at Dossman Funeral Home with interment to follow at Moffat Cemetery.