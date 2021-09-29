BARTLETT — Services for Eloisa Mesa Rodriguez, 93, of Bartlett will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Bartlett with Mark White officiating.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Sunday, Sept. 26, at a Bartlett nursing home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Austin to Melchor and Luisa Mesa. She worked as a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cirilo Rodriguez; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Louis Guerra; two daughters, Gloria Sotelo and Delia Castillo; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.