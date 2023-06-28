Doris Fay Graham
On Friday, June 23, 2023, Doris Fay Graham quietly departed Earth for her heavenly home. Services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00am, with burial at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following.
Doris Fay was the second of three children, born on October 6, 1940, to Emmett and Nettie (Butler) Landry in Lampasas, Texas. She grew up in the Harmon community of Coryell County—between Pidcoke and Gatesville, Texas. After graduating from Gatesville High School, she went on to get her RN degree from Scott & White School of Nursing (class of 1961). She then began her lifelong passion of caring for others by working at Scott & White Memorial Hospital as an RN. She became a certified oncology nurse and worked in this field until she retired in 2006.
On December 5, 1959, Doris married her soulmate, Stewart Clayton Graham. Together they traveled the United States and Alaska in their RV making friends everywhere. Doris was co-pilot for Stewart as she planned out many of their adventures and caravans. Her other hobbies have included sewing, reading, and rescuing many a rescued pug dog. Doris was known for her quiet yet warm and loving personality.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Landry.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband; Stewart Clayton Graham, brother: Earl Landry; her children: Karen Barker (husband Jim) of Huntsville, David Graham (wife Nicole) of Michigan and Stacey Etchart (husband Tom) of Montana; grandchildren and step grandchildren: George Wideman, Taylor Wideman, Clifton Barker, Nathan Barker, Graham Etchart, Mason, Addy, and Landon Graham; great grandchildren Eli and Adalyn Wideman, Aiden Barker.
Our deepest appreciation goes to Baylor Scott & White Hospice and the loving staff at Cornerstone Gardens. We cannot express how grateful we are for the compassionate care she received during her end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to an animal rescue of your choice or to the Mary Hardin Baylor School of Nursing in Belton, Texas. https://advance.umhb.edu/give
Paid Obituary