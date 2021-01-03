Bettye Lou Hampton Kennedy
Theirs is an amazing love story – Bettye’s name was never mentioned without Bob’s, or Bob’s without Bettye’s -- and so it is again. Bettye Lou Hampton Kennedy, born in Vinton, Louisiana on March 9, 1928, passed away peacefully Monday, December 28, 2020, with family by her side. Her husband of 71 years, Bob Kennedy, passed away earlier this year and we know they are rejoicing in being reunited.
Bettye and Bob met on a blind date at the University of Texas and were engaged within a month. Following their early years of marriage in Michigan and Nebraska, they moved to Texas, eventually moving to Belton, where Hamp, Lisa and Becky experienced a wonderful example of a marriage and partnership that would grow in both love and respect every day.
While Bob’s business kept him traveling extensively, Bettye devoted herself to our family and a 23-year career of teaching kindergarteners and first graders which made her ‘famous’ in Belton. It was rare to be out in public with her without someone stopping her to say, “You were my child’s favorite teacher.” Dad loved telling the story when, as Mayor of Belton, he and Mom were invited to ride in the Fourth of July parade. As they passed by the crowds, Dad enjoyed seeing everyone lining the streets waving at them, smiling and cheering the Mayor’s car. Then he realized that they were yelling, “Hello, Mrs. Kennedy”. Her students loved her.
Mom taught with empathy and care that went beyond the classroom, and she leaves a legacy of educating and empowering both students and adults among multiple generations of Beltonians. In addition to teaching, she found time to volunteer in the community, participating in the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), serving as a Yellow Bird volunteer at Scott and White Hospital, and being a Representative for the United Methodist Church at Annual Conference.
Mom had a sweet and gentle soul, and a deep faith that touched all those around her. We all benefited from her common sense and wisdom, but it was her streak of mischievousness, her loving touch and her contagious laughter, when she laughed so hard she cried, that we treasure most. Mom was a good listener and our house was always a haven not only for us and our friends, but also for Mom’s circle of friends. She was modest but not shy, small of stature but mighty. She loved card games and music, especially Methodist hymns, and was always humming a tune.
Mom was known to put others before herself, especially when it came to family. She cherished her family. Bettye and Bob (Nana and Gramps, as they were known in their golden years) had three children--Hamp Kennedy, Lisa Kennedy, and Becky Kennedy Gorczyca; three grandchildren--Laura Kennedy Bennett, Hudson Kennedy, and Jake Kennedy Gorczyca; and five great grandchildren--Carter, Kennedy and Kinzie Bennett, and Charlotte and Hampton Kennedy. Carol Kennedy, Tom Gorczyca, Tammy Manning, Scott Bennett, and Meredith Kennedy, were fortunate to join the Kennedy family. The family members she had lost -- her parents, Elaine and Blanchard Hampton, and her sister, Ginger and brother-in-law, Eddie Buford, were never out of her thoughts and heart. She was also especially close to her sister-in-law, Norma and her husband, Lavonn Brown, who currently live in Norman, Oklahoma.
Our family was extended when Mom became a resident at Luvida Memory Care. Dad was a fixture there, and the staff watched over us all. Not a day went by without one of us saying how much we appreciated the love and care they provided Mom. In addition, our family wishes to thank the staff of New Century Hospice for making sure Mom’s final days were pain-free and peaceful.
We are grateful for having such wonderful parents and, although there are no services planned at this time due to the current COVID-19 situation, we look forward to honoring their lives at a future date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bettye and Bob Kennedy Fund at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (annrichardsschool.org), the PEO Foundation (peointernational.org), or a charity of your choice.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
Paid Obituary