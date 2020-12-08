Robert “Joe” Ralston
A memorial service for Robert “Joe” Ralston, 77 of Little River Academy will be 1:00pm Wednesday December 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church Little River Academy.
Mr. Ralston went home to be with the Lord, Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 2:45am at Baylor Scott & White Temple
Joe Ralston was born July 30,1943 at Reeds Lake, Little River Academy. His parents were JW “Boob” Ralston and Mary Taylor. He married Sandra Blomquist on December 4, 1978 and they were married 42 years to the day.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts and uncles and two granddaughters.
Survivors include Joe’s wife of 42 years Sandra Ralston; oldest son, Bobby Joe Ralston and wife Tracy of Temple; a daughter Carla Mosley and husband Jay of Portland, Tx; son, Brian Johnson of Little River; nine grandchildren, Daniel Ralston, Bradley Brantley, Skyler Gailey, Tyler Ralston, Paige Neal, Bodee Gailey, Dayton Steele, Dalton Steele, and Kelsey Johnson; fourteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth Ralston, Jimmy Ralston, Randy Trojan and a sister, Judy Martin.
Joe retired from the Temple VA. He was a lifetime fan of the Academy High School sports program. He and Sandy could always be seen in the stands supporting and cheering the teams. Joe loved working on cars to race at the track. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and big family get togethers. Joe never met a stranger and always had a story to tell everyone.
Joe had a one-of-a-kind smile and handlebar mustache that was unique to his personality. Above all Joes big heart and unconditional love for his family and friends will be dearly missed.
He showed each of us his love and support in any way he could.
Joe: Dad: PawPaw. We love and miss you.
