Services for Jo Ann Mihatsch Camp, 83, of Temple will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
She died Tuesday, July 25, in Temple.
She was born July 29, 1939, in Fort Worth to Joseph Alfred Sr. and Rose Ann Wollert Mihatsch. She attended Temple High School. She worked at Texas Instruments and as a lab technician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Eugene Camp Sr.; a son, Ruben Eugene “Bubba” Camp Jr.; and a daughter, Deborah Jean “Debbie” Collier.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Camp; two daughters, Tamera Jo “Tammy” Camp Arledge and Nikki Ann Camp Gonzales; a brother, Robert Raymond “Bobby” Mihatsch; a sister, Rose Ann Mihatsch Abel; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.