Services for April Diann Hoover, 42, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Troy with the Rev. Daniel Frost and the Rev. Richard Matthews officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Hoover died June 3 at a local hospital.
She was born May 15, 1979, in Covington, La., to Cyril Cavanaugh and Glinda Kay Lambert. She graduated from Killeen High School. She attended Vista College. She married James Hoover in 2010.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Joseph Larson and Ryan Larson, both of Killeen; two daughters, Ruby Hoover and Emilie Hoover, both of Killeen; her mother; three brothers, Dennis Cavanaugh, Billy Cavanaugh and Shawn Cavanaugh; a sister, Marie Cavanaugh; her grandmother, Annie Huffman of Killeen; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to relieve funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.