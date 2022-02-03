Helen was born in rural Bell County to Charles Jirasek and Frances Zbranek on November 30, 1930. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Will O Bell Nursing Center on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was lovingly known as Granny to most of her family. She married the love of her life, Frank Pajestka, Sr., in 1948. They were priviledged to celebrate 70 years of marriage in 2018 prior to his death. Helen had two children: Frank, Jr., and Monica Cecila. Helen was called on many times when her children were in school to serve in concession stands, PTA events, and other community activities. After her children were grown, she continued to serve the community in many ways whether to offer baking advice, gardening help, or wisdom that comes with experience.
Helen worked on the farm and in the community for different families and organizations in her lifetime. She maintained her Czech heritage by continuing to speak Czech occasionally and she enjoyed listening to the Polka Show on the radio, as it brought back many a happy memory.
She was a devoted homemaker and an excellent cook and baker. She helped many people with baking hints drawn from her extensive culinary experiences. Helen took pleasure in her enormous collection of cookbooks and recipes from many different places and sources, especially, the Dallas State Fair Cookbooks.
Her greatest joys were taking care of her grandchildren and playing bingo.
Helen served the American Legion Post #525 of Holland and Holland SPJST with bingo for over 35 years. She was a member of: Granger KJZT, Holland SPJST Lodge #80, Holland American Legion Auxiliary, and St. Stephen Catholic Church, Salado.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Pajestka, Sr., four sisters; three brothers and one great grandchild.
She is survived by her son: Frank Jr. and wife Risa of Holland; daughter, Monica McDougall and husband Jim of Temple; grandchildren: Monica Ann Weir (Kenny), Michele Taylor (Scott), Kenneth Drake II, Victoria Zajicek (Brad) and Cyril Pajestka (Angela); great grandchildren: Faith Clay, Kole Weir, Hayden Taylor, Bethany Zajicek and Thomas Zajicek.
The family would like to express our deep appreciation to Scott and White Hospital and ER staff, Scott and White Hospice Care, and, especially, the staff at Will O Bell Nursing for their care of Mother.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 12:00 PM at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Salado. A rosary will be recited prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Granger, TX, with Father Tom Chamberlain, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: St. Stephen Women’s Society, PO Box 703, Salado, TX 76571; Holland ISD Scholarship Fund – Holland High School, PO Box 217, Holland, TX 76534; Central Texas Christian Disaster Response Team, PO Box 1447, Belton, TX 76513 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado. Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com.