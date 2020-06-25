BELTON — Services for Robert Vernon “Bert” Rushing Jr., 60, of Belton will be at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions.
Mr. Rushing died April 3 in Galveston.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton in charge.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 4:33 am
