Anita Darlene Evans
Anita Darlene Evans, age 69 of Temple, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm Friday, March 4, 2022, at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Anita was born on May 30, 1952, to Walter Mills and Juanita Mae Lynch in Waco, Texas. Anita grew up in Waco and was active in the Methodist Church. She met Francis Evans while roller skating, the two were married on March 11, 1967, and they spent over 53 years together. Anita enjoyed a variety of hobbies: caring for her fish, dogs, birds and plants; she enjoyed sitting and listening to her many wind chimes, reading books/listening to audio tapes, enjoyed art, and watching sci-fi and murder mystery programs.
Anita graduated from Temple College with two associates degrees in computers in 1994. She started a 24-year career as a Systems Analyst at Scott and White Health Plan. Anita was kind and generous. She gave blood often and enjoyed helping others.
Anita’s greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family to include her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and spouse. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter Mills and Juanita Mae Lynch, siblings Charles and Robert Lynch, and spouse Francis C. Evans.
Those who remain to honor and cherish her memory are children Michael Dwayne and Brian Keith; daughter LaDonna Adkins; grandchildren Ashley, Samantha, Josh, Nicole, Megan, Darian, Jacob, Makayla, and Derek; and great grandchildren Kristalynn, Carlos, Ari’Bellah, Theodore, Raiden, Harley, Paisley, and Lila.
John 16:22- “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again, and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”
