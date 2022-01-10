BELTON — Private family services for Flora “Louise” Hardin, 86, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Kempner Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardin died Sunday. Jan. 9, at a local nursing home.
She was born July 16, 1935, to Alex and Frankie Schnitzler. She graduated from high school. She married Charles Hardin. She worked in administration at Fort Hood for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, John Hardin.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Hardin of Salado and James Hardin of Lexington, Ky; a daughter, Joyce Thomas of Gatesville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.