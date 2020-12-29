BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard L. Quinn, 83, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Quinn died Dec. 14.
He was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, to Michael A. and Francis P. Hodes Quinn. He attended Maur-Hill Prep in Atchison, Kan., and Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Wash. He served in the Army Reserve. He attended Seattle University. He married Patricia Anne Frazer on Aug. 30, 1958.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; nine children, Sean Quinn, Tom Quinn, Jim Quinn, Sheila Edmondson, Katie Blair, Colleen Quinn, Daniel Quinn, Mary Baker and Joseph Quinn; 25 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Save the Storks at savethestorks.com; Missionaries of Hope; GodsForgottenChildren.org; or Texas Right to Life at texasrighttolife.com.
A rosary will be recited noon today at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.