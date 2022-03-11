Roy M. Leggett
Roy M. Leggett, 64, of Killeen, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was born November 8th, 1957 in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1976.
He was employed with Metrovision/Cablevision/TWC/ Charter for 42 years in Killeen, Texas. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He had a deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. He lived his live to the fullest every single day.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Leggett; Children: Michael Leggett, Alexia McWaters, and Christopher Leggett; Sister: Margaret Leggett; Grandchildren: Michael Leggett, Jr, Elysia McWaters, and Jackson McWaters.
He is predeceased by his parents Murlin and Reiko Leggett.
A Celebration of Life Will be held on Saturday, March 12th, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at The Social Instance. It is located at 2201 South W.S. Young Drive, #111-C in Killeen, Texas
