BELTON — No services are planned for James W. Black, 63, of Temple.
Mr. Black died Friday, May 12, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Aug. 7, 1959, in Shreveport, La., to James and Renate Kleinhanz Black. He served Army. He opened Mr. Nice Guy’s Gift Shop in Belton. He married Mary Tuten on March 22, 1978, in Belton. He was a member of River Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Chris Black and Rusty Black; a brother, Frank Black; two sisters, Helen Bandy and Susan McNair; several grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.