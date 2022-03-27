Samuel “Sam” Frederick Strehler
Samuel “Sam” Frederick Strehler, age 88, of Temple passed from this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Sam was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on September 9th, 1933, to parents Samuel Ludwig and Whilemina “Minnie” Wedlesky Strehler.
Sam had an older brother Stanford (passed away at age 42) and two older sisters: Eloise Haswell Nagle and Barbara Hutchison. Sam was in the U.S. Army and honorably discharged at Fort Hood, TX 1956. Sam married Melva Lou Roming on September 14th, 1956, in Temple, TX and has been a residence since. He enrolled in Temple Junior College in 1957 where he was a member of the basketball team. As a young teenager, Sam saved money working paper routes to buy a property in the Allegheny Mountains where he built a cabin for hunting and fishing with family. His father built a fireplace for the cabin with flat stones – the old-fashioned way. Sam worked for the city of Temple in the engineering department from 1957 to 1964 until moving to Austin to work for the Travis County tax office setting up the mapping department. He also worked in the mapping department in Hays and Williamson counties. After Melva Lou’s grandmother died in 1971, they bought acreage joining the Roming farm and worked the farm raising wheat, maize, and Longhorn cattle. Sam also owned and raced his thoroughbred horses with great success for over 40 years and were the joy of his life.
Sam leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Leslie Ann Morris (Bunkley) Smart (Gerald), Robert Allen (Gayle/Lynda), Lara Lynn Jackson (Andrew), and Randall Craig (Elizabeth). He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandchildren: Brooke, Bobby (Shawna/Allison), Blaire Strehler-Reis (Adam), Jourdan Morris Bridges, and Kalan Jackson., great grandchildren: Rachael Strehler-Reis, Lily Harrelson, Evan, Eli (Shawna), Emilia (Allison), and Jayden Bridges. Step grandchildren Andrew & Jacob Miller, nephews: Stan Strehler (Susan), Jeff Haswell (Peggy) and nieces: Elaine Patricia Pelloni (David), Wendy Young, Pennie Lehman (Fred), Kathy Wilson (Bob), Dr. Amy Hutchinson (Ron Synder) and Emily Campbell (Mike). He also leaves behind great nephews and nieces.
Services will be Graveside at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple TX March 29th, 2022. Visitation 2pm, Services 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 8015 West Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502, or to a charity of your choice.
