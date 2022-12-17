No services are planned for Donald A. Stroud, 69, of Rogers.
Mr. Stroud died Friday, Dec. 9, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1953, in Charleston, S.C., to Ernest and Elizabeth Craven Stroud. He was an electrician. He moved to Rogers from Houston in 2012. He married Leah Rivera in 2011. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; two sons, Glen Remulle and Aiden Stroud, both of Rogers; two daughters, Sarah and Cheyenne; a brother, Ernest Stroud of Rogers; a sister, Colleen Kostroun of Rogers; and a grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.