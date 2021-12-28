Service for Annette Lewis Wilson, 76, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Temple Ministries with Bishop D.S. McBride officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Wilson died Thursday, Dec. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 27, 1945, to Nathaniel and Lois Lewis in Temple. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1963. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Central Texas College and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She married John Wilson on March 24, 1966. She worked for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System for 44 years as a licensed clinical social worker.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Kendra Houston of Temple; a son, Dexter Wilson of Temple; two sisters, Melba Rogers of Temple and Barbara Winn of Las Vegas; a brother, Carl Lewis of Las Vegas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.