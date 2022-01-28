CAMERON — Services for Betty Sue Theiler, 91, of Deer Park and formerly of Cameron will be 2 p.m. today in Walkers Creek Cemetery pavilion near Cameron.
Mrs. Theiler died Tuesday, Jan. 25.
She was born Nov. 29, 1930, to Orvel and Albirdie Bryant Hairston. She married Clarence John Theiler. She worked as a governmental fuel specialist before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Jan Cobb of Friendswood; a brother, Orvel Stanley “Stan” Hairston of Houston; a sister, Shirley Dean Hairston of Webster; and two grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.