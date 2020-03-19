Doris “Grandma” Dickinson
Doris “Grandma” Dickinson, 84 of Temple, died March 16th, 2020 peacefully in her home. Grandma spent the last years at William R Courtney TSVH with Heart of Texas Hospice where she was loved dearly by the staff and residents, all who called her Grandma. Date and time for a memorial service is pending.
Grandma loved to play BINGO and go fishing. She enjoyed the company of her friends. Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She is already greatly missed by her family and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband Richard Dickinson and daughter Lynda Dickinson, as well as both of her parents Clayton and Hazel Oakley.
Doris is survived by one brother, Clayton Oakley of Bakersfield, CA and four daughters, Deborah and John Pancini of Avon, IN., Roberta Peterson and Phil Clark of South Portland, ME, Carol Hester of Temple, and Cathy and Joe Ketterman of Temple.
Doris is survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Granddaughter Jennifer and Sammy Saenz, great granddaughters Sereina, Victoria, and Aleyna Castor of Temple. Grandsons Christopher, Phillip, and Shawn Ketterman, Christopher Hester Jr all of Temple, Ryan McGee, Johnathan Panici, Scott Pancini, and great grandson Cody Pancini of Avon, IN. Granddaughter Cathy Camp, great grandson Daniel Camp of Temple. And granddaughters Tami Hadlock and Diana Russell, great grandchildren Eli and Natalie Russell, James and Maggie Hadlock all of Gray, ME.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary