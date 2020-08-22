BELTON — Services for Dr. J.A. Reynolds, 90, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mr. Reynolds died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1929, to James and Emma Reynolds in Gaston, N.C. He married Emma “Libby” Elizabeth in 1962. He married Patsy Irene in 1990. He went to Swansea High School, and earned a B.A. from the University of South Carolina. He also attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, where he earned his Th.D.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma; and a daughter, Sarah Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; a daughter Donna Elizabeth Kennedy of Belton; three sons, David Alvin Reynolds of Dallas, Harold Roberts of Arkansas and Terry Roberts of Kansas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Dr. J. A. Reynolds Ministerial Endowed Scholarship, UMHB Development, P.O. Box 8433, 900 College, Belton, TX 76513.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.