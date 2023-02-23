Mary Ann Martin Gibson
Mary Ann Martin Gibson joined her family in God’s arms on Saturday evening, February 18, 2023 at Peach Creek Assisted Living Community in College Station, Texas.
Mary Ann was born to John Taylor Martin of Temple and Mary Florence Carnes Martin of Moody, Texas on July 28, 1941. A native of Temple, Texas, she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduated from Temple High School in 1959, and attended Temple Junior College. Mary Ann was named “Miss Temple” in 1959, representing the community in the “Miss Texas” pageant that year.
Mary Ann is survived by her four children - David Dale Gibson Jr. of Alto, NM, and wife Dianna Naegle Gibson; Rebecca Carol (Becca) Gibson of Temple; Taylor Ray (Tray) Gibson of College Station, Texas and wife Wendi Gibson; and Martin Andrew (Drew) Gibson of College Station, Texas and wife Erika Gibson; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren - Cassandra Jane (Cassie Gibson) Golder, husband Cliff Golder, and son Canyon; Tayler Savanna (Gibson) Masat, husband Sterling Masat, and son Stetson; Lorena Corinne (Corie) Gibson Bryant and husband Chris Bryant; Breanna Camille Gibson White and husband Tony White of Phoenix, Arizona, and sons Waylon and Weston; Kaimie Elizabeth Gibson and Kinsley Alexandra Gibson of College Station; and Andrew Ezekiel (Zeke) Gibson of College Station.
Mary Ann was most loved for her vivacious personality, kindness, humor, and beauty and will be missed by many. She was a zealous animal lover, and often described by close friends as “one-of-a-kind”. She was a realtor and broker in Temple for many years, in addition to a long career holding numerous roles at Bell County courthouse. She was a member and deacon at the (former) First Presbyterian Church of Temple. While living in Hereford, Texas in the 1960’s-1970’s she had many leadership roles in organizations such as Texas Cowbelles, La Leche League, L’Allegra Women’s Club and more.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the pavilion at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, 8575 State Highway 36. Flowers are appreciated as well as donations in her honor to the animal shelter of your choice. Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas and Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple are in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary