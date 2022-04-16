BELTON — Services for Sandra Lowe, 71, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lowe died Thursday, April 14, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 26, 1950, in Lubbock to Jack and Jewel Blevins. She married David Lowe. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a stepson, David Lowe Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Jacque Mulford of Copperas Cove and Frances Teslar of Corpus Christi; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.